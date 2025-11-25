Headlines



RAINY START TO TUESDAY

TEMPERATURES TANK INTO THANKSGIVING

WINDS GUSTING UP TO 40 MPH

Scattered showers will slowly work out of our area today. Thankfully, it is a warm enough day where we aren't talking in snow heading into the holiday.

WRTV

After the rain clears, it will be very windy. Gusts could peak around 40 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon.

WRTV

Temperatures tank heading into Thursday and Friday. Highs are capped in the mid 30s and it will feel colder with the wind. There is another weather maker on SAturday that has the potential to bring rain and snow.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Morning rain showers. High: 56°

Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 36°

Tomorrow: Cloudy and windy. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast