Headlines
- RAINY START TO TUESDAY
- TEMPERATURES TANK INTO THANKSGIVING
- WINDS GUSTING UP TO 40 MPH
Scattered showers will slowly work out of our area today. Thankfully, it is a warm enough day where we aren't talking in snow heading into the holiday.
After the rain clears, it will be very windy. Gusts could peak around 40 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures tank heading into Thursday and Friday. Highs are capped in the mid 30s and it will feel colder with the wind. There is another weather maker on SAturday that has the potential to bring rain and snow.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Morning rain showers. High: 56°
Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 36°
Tomorrow: Cloudy and windy. High: 40°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast