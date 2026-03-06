Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Record breaking warmth to strong/severe storms

Clearing for the weekend
Friday Record high
Headlines

  • RECORD BREAKING WARMTH
  • LOW-END SEVERE WEATHER CHANCE
  • SUNSHINE RETURNS

We are on record watch with temperatures expected to get back into the mid 70s Friday afternoon. If we can get to 76°, the old record of 75° will fall. That was set in 1973! All that energy will fuel storm chances Friday evening into Saturday morning. There is a low-end severe weather risk Friday for some isolated storms.

Friday Severe weather

That threat will carry over into Saturday morning. We will likely start the day off with scattered storms and showers, but dry out for the afternoon.

Saturday Severe weather

I know many of us are looking forward to some sunshine! That is Sunday here in central Indiana. A reminder, we "spring forward" Saturday into Sunday. That means we lose an hour of sleep. Our sunrise and sunset will be an hour later.

Weekend Forecast

Rain returns by midweek. Temperatures surge back into the low 70s, cooling into the 50s by Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Scattered PM storms. High: 76°
Overnight: Overnight storms. Low: 62°
Tomorrow: AM storms then clearing. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

