Near record cold temperatures arrive overnight

Quiet weather continues, but temperatures turn even more frigid tonight. Overnight lows plunge into the single digits across the northern half of the area with teens elsewhere. We're forecasting a low of 11° in Indy. That comes close to recording breaking cold. December 5th, 1886 has long held the coldest morning with a low of 8°. Some areas of freezing fog will also be possible overnight. This could leads to some slick spots early Friday.

After starting with some clouds, we should enjoy a decent amount of sunshine for the end of the week. Our wind swings around to the SW. That will help boost Friday's high temperatures around the freezing mark and melt some of the snow.

wrtv

Clouds make a quick return Saturday, but it's a dry day with highs in the middle 30s. A clipper system looks to move across the area Sunday. This is likely to bring some light snow accumulations to the area. There's still some question in the track. If it takes a more northern route, a mix or some rain will be possible for some southern spots. We'll keep you updated heading into the weekend.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds and very cold. Low: 11°

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 32°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34°

Sunday: Light snow. High: 32°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast