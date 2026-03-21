Record heat to strong storms

Headlines



RECORD HEAT SUNDAY

SUNDAY NIGHT TO MONDAY MORNING STORMS

COOLER TO START NEXT WEEK

Temperatures warm up quickly on Sunday. We are set to climb into the low 80s. We will be on record watch with the forecast high of 82°. That would tie the current record set back in 1907! Most of Sunday is dry and very mild. It will be a bit breezy, but nothing too bad. That heat will fuel evening storm chances. Here is the risk outlook for our area.

WRTV

The Storm Prediction Center did shift our risk a bit southeast. That is good news for us. We could still see storms produce strong winds and large hail. Here is a snapshot of what Sunday evening could look like at 9:30 PM.

WRTV

Temperatures take a hit early next week. We drop from 82° all the way down into the 30s! We manage to rebound back into the 50s and eventually the 60s and 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Sunday: Evening storms. High: 82°

Monday: Overnight storms. High: 53°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast