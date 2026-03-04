Relentless rain

Headlines



ROUNDS OF RAIN THROUGH THE WEEK

STRONG TO LOW-END SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

WARMING INTO THE WEEKEND

Showers and storms are set to continue this week. There will be some dry time to take advantage of though. Wednesday afternoon will get a short break. Try and get out if you need to, that won't last long with storms expected to build tonight. There is marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening. Heavy rain and small hail are the main concerns.

Showers and storms will carry over into Thursday morning. Here is a look at the broken line of storms expected Thursday around 8:30 AM.

Despite the clouds and the rain, we will end up warmer. Temperatures climb back into the 60s and even 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Our rare dry days this week look like Sunday and Monday at this point.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: PM storms. High: 59°

Overnight: Fog & rain. Low: 53°

Tomorrow: Scattered storms and showers. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast