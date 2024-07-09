Remnants of Beryl brings heavy rain, tornado threat and wind to the area

Headlines



The remnants of what was once category 5 Hurricane Beryl will more through central Indiana today and overnight before departing by tomorrow afternoon. The track on the low will be key to what your highest threat will be. On the north side of the low heavy rain and flooding is the main threat. To the south the higher threat will be isolated tornadoes. We are not looking at any long duration tornadoes but rather a quick spin up one. Those tend to be much weaker.

Most of us will see 1"-2" inches of rainfall but a band of 2"-4" will be possible to the north. A flood watch is already posted for the northwest part of the state.

Sustained winds will be around 20mph - 30mph today and then will peak at over 40 mph tomorrow as the storm pulls away.

Things will calm down by tomorrow afternoon. The rest of the week will be seasonable with partly cloudy skies and spot storm chances.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rain, wind and tornado threat. High: 79°

Overnight: Areas of heavy rain. Windy. Low: 66°

Tomorrow: Windy with rain departing. High: 79°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 83°

