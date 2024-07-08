Remnants of Beryl set to bring rain and storms to Indiana

Before we get to Beryl, there are some unrelated areas of rain and storms possible this evening. The best chance for rain through tonight will be across the western half of the state. Mostly cloudy skies hold overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday starts cloudy with the chance for scattered, light rain showers to start moving in from the SW. Rain chances increase through the day, but are likely to stay scattered in coverage. Clouds and showers keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

wrtv

The heaviest rain is likely to move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

wrtv

Widespread rainfall of 1"-2" is likely and much needed. Areas NW of Indy could see a band of 2"-3" rainfall with locally higher totals. Some heavier totals are also possible within storms.

wrtv

Speaking of storms, there is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) of strong to severe storms across the southern half of Indiana. A Slight Risk clips far southern locations. The primary time of concern is Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Isolated tornadoes are possible. We can't rule out some gusty winds either.

wrtv

Wednesday starts off wet and breezy. The system pulls away during the day, allowing us to dry out for the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower/storm. Low: 72°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms develop. High: 79°

Wednesday: Breezy with rain. Then becoming partly sunny. High: 78°

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of storms. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast