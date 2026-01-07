Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Return of rain in central Indiana

Colder air is back next week
Wednesday Forecast
Headlines

  • WARM WEATHER THROUGH THE WEEK
  • SHOWERS BACK BY THE END OF THE WEEK
  • TEMPERATURES DROP FOR THE WEEKEND

Wednesday will end up being one of the nicest days this week. Temperatures make it back into the mid 50s, which is warm for this time of year. The biggest bonus is sunshine breaking out by the afternoon. Thursday ends up warmer, but there will be some rain to track.

Thursday Forecast

Most of Thursday ends up dry, but that will change by the evening. Scattered showers fill in overnight into Friday morning.

Thursday Evening Rain

We end up cooler by the weekend and into next week. Temperatures fall back into the 30s and level off in the 40s next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 53°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38°
Tomorrow: Cloudy with evening rain. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

