Return of rain in central Indiana

Headlines
- WARM WEATHER THROUGH THE WEEK
- SHOWERS BACK BY THE END OF THE WEEK
- TEMPERATURES DROP FOR THE WEEKEND
Wednesday will end up being one of the nicest days this week. Temperatures make it back into the mid 50s, which is warm for this time of year. The biggest bonus is sunshine breaking out by the afternoon. Thursday ends up warmer, but there will be some rain to track.
Most of Thursday ends up dry, but that will change by the evening. Scattered showers fill in overnight into Friday morning.
We end up cooler by the weekend and into next week. Temperatures fall back into the 30s and level off in the 40s next week.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 53°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38°
Tomorrow: Cloudy with evening rain. High: 61°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast