Rising rain chances. Scattered t'storms tomorrow

Headlines



PERIODS OF RAIN AHEAD

RAINFALL POTENTIAL 1"+

BACK INTO 80s NEXT WEEKEND

Periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Highs will hover around 70 degrees in the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected.

wrtv

Widespread rainfall and a large range in rainfall amounts are forecast tonight through Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms will enhance rainfall amounts in localized areas.

WRTV

Rain chances are highest Wednesday morning. Mainly dry conditions are expected Thursday before scattered thunderstorms return on Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Rising rain chance. Low: 61°

Tomorrow: Scattered t'storms. High: 71°

Wednesday: Morning showers. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast