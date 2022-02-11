Rising threat of river flooding

We just finished up with our first significant snowfall of the season, so river flooding may not be top of mind right now. But rising river levels can quickly become an issue as we make the transition from winter to spring.

The National Weather Service just released the flooding outlook for the spring season. Now is a good time to prepare for high water, especially along portions of the White and Wabash Rivers. Our chances of having to deal with minor to moderate flooding across many waterways is above average and greater than it was last year.

wrtv

One reason for the increased risk is we are much wetter than this time last year. Since December first, Indy has received more than seven inches of water. Our recent snow melt is adding between a quarter and nearly an inch of water to the ground and waterways. In February of 2021, soil moisture was actually running below average.

wrtv

Looking ahead, a bullseye of above average precipitation is expected to aggravate some already high river levels as a La Nina pattern keeps our weather pattern active.

wrtv

One important factor NOT included in the flooding outlook is the amount of ice on area rivers. We're experiencing the most widespread ice coverage since 2014. Ice jams are of increased concern, especially across the northern half of the state, through the rest of the month. If ice collects and blocks the flow of water, it can quickly lead to flooding problems. It's something we'll keep a close eye on with warmer temperatures on the horizon.