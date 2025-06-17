Scattered afternoon rain

Watch Now
It is another warm day on tap with temperatures holding in the low 80s today. Skies stay mostly cloudy today with the best rain chance lining up to the south.

Another round of storms is back for Wednesday. This potential is conditional, meaning everything has to come together just right, but if it does we could see severe weather by the evening. We are under an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather which is a level 3 out of 5.

Temperatures are set to soar for the start of summer. Our readings will climb into the low 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 82°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 72°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

