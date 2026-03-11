Scattered afternoon storms and strong winds

Headlines



WIND ADVISORY

HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE ISOLATED FLOODING

GETTING MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

Scattered storms and showers will linger in the wake of the big weather maker that swept through the morning hours. Some storms and showers could be strong with moderate to heavy rain. With how wet some of the ground is, we could see isolated flooding. Strong winds will be the other headline with a wind advisory in place through 5pm. Wind gusts could be upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

This will cool us down with afternoon temperatures dropping into the 50s and it looks even colder in Thursday. All of this will pale in comparison to the huge temperatures drop expected next week. Highs next Monday will struggle to even get to freezing and we could see a rain/snow mix.

We will not be so lucky weather wise For St. Patrick's Day. Temperatures hold in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast