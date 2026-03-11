Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scattered afternoon storms and strong winds

Getting a lot colder next week
Wind advisory
Headlines

  • WIND ADVISORY
  • HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE ISOLATED FLOODING
  • GETTING MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

Scattered storms and showers will linger in the wake of the big weather maker that swept through the morning hours. Some storms and showers could be strong with moderate to heavy rain. With how wet some of the ground is, we could see isolated flooding. Strong winds will be the other headline with a wind advisory in place through 5pm. Wind gusts could be upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Wind Forecast

This will cool us down with afternoon temperatures dropping into the 50s and it looks even colder in Thursday. All of this will pale in comparison to the huge temperatures drop expected next week. Highs next Monday will struggle to even get to freezing and we could see a rain/snow mix.

Winter returns

We will not be so lucky weather wise For St. Patrick's Day. Temperatures hold in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

