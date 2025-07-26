Scattered downpours remain possible through the end of the weekend

Scattered downpours have developed with the heating of the day. If you have outdoor plans, these will be something to keep an eye on. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats, but some gusty winds are also possible. We should see a decrease in rain coverage with sunset. However, some additional storms can't be ruled out overnight. It stays warm and muggy with lows in the middle 70s.

Our weather is a repeat performance Sunday. Temperatures make their way into the middle and upper 80s for afternoon highs. The high humidity adds to the uncomfortable feel with heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100°. The afternoon and evening again bring the chance for storms with heavy rainfall.

Rain chances diminish to start the week, but that means the heat gets even worse. We're looking at highs in the lower to middle 90s both Monday and Tuesday. Feels like temperatures will again be in the triple digits. Much more comfortable air finally arrives by the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms possible. Low: 75°

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered storms. High: 88°

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92°

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Spotty storm. High: 94°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast