Scattered snow heading into Thursday

OVERNIGHT SPOTTY SNOW

VERY COLD AIR

DRYING THIS WEEKEND

Bitter cold air fills in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop into the teens and even single digit range overnight with highs capped in the 20s and 30s. It will be cold enough to support some light scattered snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Totals look very low.

It will be nice to get back to some sunshine Thursday, but that comes with cold air. High temperatures only manage to make it into the mid 20s.

We will get a touch warmer at times. For perspective our average high this time of year is in the mid 40s! We won't even be close.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy. High: 33°

Overnight: Scattered light snow. Low: 17°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 23°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast