Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Scattered snow possible Friday

Warmer weather next week
Friday Snow
WRTV
Friday Snow
Posted

Headlines

  • COLD AIR TO END THE WEEK
  • SCATTERED SNOW FRIDAY
  • MUCH WARMER NEXT WEEK

Our cold weather stretch continues Thursday and Friday with high temperatures only making it to the mid 20s. We could see some scattered light flurries, but it won't amount to much.

CS 1.png

Friday features some light snow for the morning hours. This will be a fast moving weather maker that could lay down a half inch of snow in some spots. Be on gaurd for some slick roads early. High temperature make it back above freezing.

Friday Forecast

There is a much bigger warm-up expected next week. We have our sights set on 40° or warmer most of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 26°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21°
Tomorrow: AM snow. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.