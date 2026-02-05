Scattered snow possible Friday

Headlines



COLD AIR TO END THE WEEK

SCATTERED SNOW FRIDAY

MUCH WARMER NEXT WEEK

Our cold weather stretch continues Thursday and Friday with high temperatures only making it to the mid 20s. We could see some scattered light flurries, but it won't amount to much.

Friday features some light snow for the morning hours. This will be a fast moving weather maker that could lay down a half inch of snow in some spots. Be on gaurd for some slick roads early. High temperature make it back above freezing.

There is a much bigger warm-up expected next week. We have our sights set on 40° or warmer most of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 26°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21°

Tomorrow: AM snow. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast