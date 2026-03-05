Scattered storms and showers on tap heading into the weekend

Headlines



FLOOD WATCH

RAIN SHOWERS CONTINUE INTO THE WEEKEND

A FEW DRY DAYS COMING UP

Steady showers are expected to stick around Thursday with a flood watch in place through noon. Clouds hold strong into the afternoon, but there will be some much needed breaks in the rain. Friday features another rain chance, but it won't be as widespread. Storms and showers look scattered into the afternoon hours, but some could be strong to even severe. Here is a look at the severe weather risk for Friday. It is a low end threat and is mostly north west of the Indy metro area.

WRTV

Those storm chances will be fueled by a big warm up. High temperatures climb back into the mid 70s for Friday!

WRTV

Consistent dry time sets up for Sunday. At times, we even look mostly sunny. There is another round of rain for midweek.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers. High: 66°

Overnight: Fog & rain. Low: 54°

Tomorrow: PM thunderstorms. High: 76°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast