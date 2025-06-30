Scattered storms and showers to start the week

Headlines



Scattered Thunderstorms

Clearing By Midweek

4th of July Forecast

Scattered storms and showers are in place today with many off to a wet start to the week. We expect a second line of storms to develop for the afternoon. Some of these storms could be on the strong to even low-end severe side. There is a "Marginal" risk of severe storms today. A level 1 out of 5 on our threat scale. Any one storm could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

WRTV

Sunshine is back by midweek with temperatures warming up slowly. by the time we get to the 4th of July, we will be back in the 90s. Skies look dry which will be great for any fireworks shows!

WRTV

We are looking at an extended break from the wet weather with sunshine back most of this week and into next weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered Afternoon Thundershowers. High: 87°

Overnight: Clearing. Low: 71°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast