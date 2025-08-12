Scattered Storms for Some Today

Headlines



SCATTERED STORMS

BRIEF COOL DOWN

VERY HOT WEEKEND

It is another very hot and humid day with temperatures getting back into the low 90s. That will fuel scattered storms and showers by the afternoon hours. Most will stay dry, but take the rain gear just in case. Here is a snapshot of some of the storms we could see today.

WRTV

Wednesday brings a short break from the 90s. It will still be hot and humid, just not as bad.

WRTV

The weekend will bring another round of extreme heat. Temperatures will land in the mid 90s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered Storms High: 91°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Scattered Storms High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast