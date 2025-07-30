Scattered storms possible through tonight. Big cool down follows.

The long-awaited cold front makes it's way across Central Indiana tonight. As it does so, it brings the chance for some scattered downpours and storms. Our overall severe weather threat is low. Some gusty winds are possible, but heavy rain is likely to be the bigger issue. Mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures warm for one more night. Overnight lows settle into the lower 70s.

Our Thursday could start with some scattered showers and storms. Once the cold front gets far enough south, our rain chances come to an end. We'll hold on to the mostly cloudy skies though. What has been a hot month goes out on a much cooler note. Most areas see highs in the 70s Thursday.

wrtv

Humidity improves Thursday, but it's not until Friday where we'll really enjoy a much more comfortable feel. The refreshing change lasts into the weekend. Humidity levels begin to rise Sunday into early next week.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Low: 71°

Thursday: Scattered storms possible early. Mostly cloudy. High: 75°

Friday: Mostly sunny and low humidity. High: 79°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast