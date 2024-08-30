Scattered storms possible tonight. Relief from the heat arrives this weekend.

Seven days of 90° comes to an end this weekend, but it was a record setter today. We surpassed the previous record of 95°. This also made Friday the hottest day of the year. The heat will still be an issue as many high school football games get started this evening. An isolated storm is also possible.

A cold front comes through overnight into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible with it. We stay mostly cloudy for much of Saturday with cooler highs close to 80°. Humidity falls Sunday as sunshine returns.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: T'storms possible. Increasing clouds. Low: 72°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High: 79°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast