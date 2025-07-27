Scattered storms today. High heat & humidity start the week.

Heating of the day once again brings the chance for scattered storms through this evening. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. That and lightning are the main storm threats. Isolated gusty winds are also possible. Mostly cloudy skies keep overnight lows in the middle 70s.

Rain chances become much more limited to start the week. That means temperatures climb even higher. Afternoon highs reach into the lower 90s Monday. The very high humidity adds to the uncomfortable feel. Heat index values reach into the triple digits during the afternoon. If you can, limit your time outdoors Monday to the morning and late evening. Skies stay partly sunny with just a spotty storm chance.

Tuesday could bring the hottest temperatures so far this year. We're forecasting a high of 94° with heat index values around 105°. Scattered storms and a cold front Wednesday will lead to a much more comfortable end to the week. Highs will be around 80° Thursday and Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered storms. Mostly cloudy. Low: 75°

Monday: Partly sunny. Spotty storm possible. High: 92°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Stray storm possible. High: 94°

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 90°

