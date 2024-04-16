Sct. t'storms with severe potential into Wednesday

Headlines
- PERIODS OF T'STORMS
- SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL
- WARM THROUGH THURSDAY
Periods of thunderstorms are likely ahead of a cold front overnight and during the day tomorrow.
Severe thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday. The threat is highest over northeast Indiana. Hail and damaging wind are the main threats.
Outside of any thunderstorms, winds will be strong. Gusts over 30 mph are likely.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Scattered t'storms. Low: 64°
Tomorrow: Scattered t'storms. High: 74°
Thursday: Iso. T'Storm. Partly sunny. High: 77°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast