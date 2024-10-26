Seasonable and sunny Sunday afternoon

Headlines



SEASONABLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

RAIN CHANCES HALLOWEEN THURSDAY

After a cool start Sunday morning (with temperatures in the 30s), Sunday afternoon is sunny and seasonable. Highs are in the low 60s. This will be great fall weather for your final visit to the pumpkin patch for the season.

Temperatures warm Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Near record high temperatures are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs soaring near 80 degrees. To get these warmer temperatures, the breeze will kick in quite a bit Tuesday and Wednesday. Secure any Halloween decorations in your yard, as wind gusts 30+ miles per hour are possible.

Rain showers look likely on Halloween Thursday. The timing is not set in stone just yet, but the steadier rain looks likely in the first half of the day. Lighter rain showers could linger into the evening hours. Temperatures are near 70° for Halloween, then they will cool to round out the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breeze calming. Low: 37°

Sunday: Cool morning. Sunny and seasonable afternoon. High: 62°

Monday: AM sun; PM clouds. Becoming breezy late. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast