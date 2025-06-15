Seasonable start to the week with just an isolated rain chance

The clouds have been hanging tough today, but overall not a bad Father's Day for outdoor plans. We still can't rule out an isolated shower or storm popping up this evening. We stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Our weather doesn't change much to start the week. We are likely to stay with mostly cloudy skies throughout our Monday. There is the chance for an isolated shower or storm. The most likely timing would be Monday evening. Afternoon highs should be close to average, as we top out in the lower 80s.

wrtv

You probably want to keep the umbrella handy for the middle of the week. Another weather system ramps up rain chances, which peak on Wednesday.

wrtv

The summer season officially gets going Friday. The first weekend of summer looks to be pretty toasty. Along with highs around 90°, we'll also have high humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM storm. High: 83°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of storms. High: 85°

Wednesday: Scattered t'storms. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast