Seasonably cool weekend

The chance for showers has come to an end. With just .02" of rain in Indy, we're still dealing with the driest October on record. Our next chance for rain holds off until the very last day of the month.

Skies become partly cloudy this evening with temperatures falling from the upper 60s to the upper 50s. Overnight lows settle into the lower to middle 40s.

We're back to an October feel for the weekend. Saturday comes with a mix of sun and clouds. A north breeze between 5 and 15 mph keeps temperatures on the cooler side. Highs top out in the lower to middle 60s.

Sunday comes with a colder start. Some areas of frost are possible early. We stay dry with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures surge to near record levels next week. Highs top out around 80° Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front brings showers Thursday. As of now, those showers look to end in time for trick-or-treaters. It could be our warmest Halloween in about 15 years with highs around 70°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 45°

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 63°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Monday: Clouds increase. High: 71°

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 79°

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 80°

