Seasonal highs but poor air quality today

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s. Summer warmth may feel seasonal; an air quality alert is in effect today.

WRTV

Today: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for our Sunday with highs right around our average in the mid 80s. It will still be muggy out there, but not as bad as yesterday, with dew points in the mid 60s. The main concern today is the presence of wildfire smoke behind the cold front that gave us storms yesterday. Officially, an air quality alert is in effect until midnight tonight.

WRTV

Tonight: clear skies with areas of smoke. Temperatures in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow: a mix of sunshine and clouds along with the haze from wildfire smoke that I do expect to slowly thin as we head throughout the day. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s.

WRTV

Tuesday: Showers and storms are expected at times, arriving around daybreak in northern Indiana and pushing south throughout the morning. A storm or two could be on the stronger side. More storms are expected for the afternoon and evening, which could be strong to severe.

WRTV

7 Day Forecast: Much cooler, more comfy weather expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. The next chance for rain and storms will be on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend with NASCAR in town, both races should be dry on Saturday and Sunday in the mid 80s for highs.

