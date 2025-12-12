Second round of snow set for Saturday

Headlines



DRYING OUT FRIDAY

SATURDAY BRINGS A SECOND ROUND OF SNOW

BITTER COLD AIR SUNDAY

Snow clears quickly Friday with many of us left with cloudy skies. Take advantage of the chance to clear some snow as we look for our second round to arrive this weekend. Saturday brings snow showers and this will be more of a direct hit than Friday. Snow fills in Saturday around mid morning and is set to linger into the evening hours.

WRTV

Saturday's snow has the potential to bring a more widespread 3-5 inches of snow with some isolated 6 inches when it is all said and done. Totals will fall off pretty quickly as you head farther north and south.

WRTV

Bitter cold air rushes in after Saturday's snow. Sunday morning starts off with subzero temperatures. Highs are capped around 10° and the wind could make it feel as cold as 10 below 0. We warm up fast after that. There is even a rain chance by Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 34°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21°

Tomorrow: Snowy. High: 27°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast