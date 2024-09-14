September continues with more of a July feel

Our forecast focus remains on the unseasonably warm temperatures. Even with mostly clear skies, we stay above average tonight. Lows should typically dip into the upper 50s. Instead, we'll be in the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday is another great day for your outdoor plans. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine once again. Temperatures also warm quickly with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. That's well above the average, which is in the upper 70s this time of year. It won't be enough for a record though. The record high is 100° set in 1939.

Temperatures continue to run warm through the week ahead. One reason for that is there aren't any cold fronts or rain chances in the 7-day forecast. The map below shows a dry pocket centered over Indiana right into next weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 64°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

