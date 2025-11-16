Several chances for rain this week

We're settling back into temperatures more typical of this time of year. That does mean we'll have a chilly night. With clear skies and a decreasing wind, overnight lows drop to around the 30° mark.

Following the chilly start, temperatures recover Monday afternoon. We'll have seasonable highs in the lower 50s. Clouds increase by the evening, but we stay dry.

Get the umbrella ready for Tuesday. Widespread rain is expected to start the day, and will become more scattered by the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from about a quarter of an inch north to nearly one inch south.

More chances for rain return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 30°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 52°

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High: 51°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast