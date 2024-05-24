Watch Now
Severe storm potential tonight & Sunday

Posted at 2:40 PM, May 24, 2024
  • SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL TODAY
  • MAINLY DRY SATURDAY
  • SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL SUNDAY

There is a Slight Risk of severe storms across a large part of Indiana into tonight. Damaging wind is the main threat from storms.

After a quiet Saturday, the focus quickly shifts to Sunday. Periods of thunderstorms are likely Sunday.

The severe storm threat will increase Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Heavy rainfall would also accompany the storms.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Afternoon: Isolated t'storms. High: 81°
Tonight: T'Storms likely. Low: 65°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

