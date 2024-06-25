Severe storm threat day as heat & humidity return

Headlines



SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE STORMS TODAY

HUMIDITY RETURNS WITH HIGHS NEAR 90°

NUMEROUS RAIN CHANCES TOMORROW

Heat, humidity and storms chances have returned to the forecast for today. The coverage of the storms will have a big impact on high temperatures throughout the day. The more rain and clouds you see you will likely be in the mid 80s. If you avoid the rain and have more hazy sun you will be closer to 90°. The humidity is also up today which will put heat index values in the mid 90s.

The entire state is under the slight risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Wind will be the main threat as the storms move through the area this afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning will accompany these storms as well so be weather aware if you have outdoor plans.

Numerous showers and storms will be possible as well tomorrow but they likely won't be severe. We could use the rain so that will be welcomed without the severe threat. Highs will be cooler with the rain and cloud cover.

Thursday looks terrific with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Showers & storms. High: 90°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Sct. storms. Low: 71°

Tomorrow: Showers & storms. High: 83°

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast