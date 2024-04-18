Watch Now
Storm threat increases after 7 pm

WRTV
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 13:58:09-04

Headlines

  • SEVERE POTENTIAL AFTER 7 PM
  • MUCH COOLER FRIDAY
  • DAY AND COOL WEEKEND

A cold front will spark thunderstorms tonight. A long line of strong to severe storms is expected to sweep across the state later this evening into the early overnight hours.
Damaging wind and hail are the main storm threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Below average temperatures return to end the work week. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees. The average high is 65 degrees.

A dry and cool weekend is ahead. Low temperatures tumble into the upper 30s Sunday morning.

Temperatures return into the middle 60s early next week. Our next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. High: 78°
Tonight: T'storms likely. Low: 48°
Tomorrow: Dry and cooler. High: 60°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

