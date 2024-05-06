Watch Now
Severe storm threat Tuesday & Wednesday

Posted at 2:05 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 14:05:56-04

Headlines

  • PERIODS OF T'STORMS
  • SEVERE POTENTIAL TUE./WED.
  • MUCH COOLER END TO WEEK

Thunderstorms and severe weather potential headline the forecast. Thunderstorms will likely enter western Indiana afer 7 am and move across central Indiana into early afternoon. A second round of t'storms is possible later Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

An Enhanced Risk of severe storms covers the southern half of Indiana Wednesday. The timing and location of storms will be determined by earlier rounds of storms. The potential is there for all forms of severe weather.

Thursday is cooler with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers are possible.
The coolest day arrives on Friday. Highs will struggle to reach the middle 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This Afternoon: 40% ch. T'Storms. High: 78°
Tonight: 30% chance T'Storms Low: 62°
Tomorrow: Periods of T'STorms. High: 79°
Wednesday: Severe storm potential. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

