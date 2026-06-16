Severe storm watch issued for much of Indiana, including Indianapolis area

Interactive radar | Weather alerts by county

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Much of Indiana was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said.

Indianapolis and the surrounding counties were in the watch area. The watch extends into Illinois.

Counties in the watch are Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Benton, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Jay, Johnson, Kosciusko, LaGrange, La Porte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Noble, Owen, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, Wells, White and Whitley.

WRTV Meteorologist Adam Fieck said counties farther north were expected to have more severe weather than others in Indiana, based on a prediction for the areas. Fieck said storms will begin to work into the Indianapolis metro area as early as 5-6 p.m. Storms will exit the area by 11 p.m.

Fieck and WISH-TV Meteorologist Keith Gibson said main threats will be for gusty winds and localized heavy downpours. Small hail up to the size of a pea is possible, with a low-end risk for a brief spin-up tornado farther north.

After the storms, Gibson said variably cloudy skies are likely overnight, with cool lows in the mid-50s.

On Wednesday, high-end severe weather appears likely in the region as an unusually strong storm system, by June standards, was expected.

WRTV Meteorologist Ryan Morse said two rounds of showers and storms are expected, with the second being the bigger issue. A moderate risk is in place for spots northwest of Indianapolis, while most of central Indiana is at an enhanced risk.

