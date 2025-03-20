Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Severe storms strike central Indiana, triggering tornado warnings across multiple counties

Credit Abigail Elizabeth.jpg
Abigail Elizabeth<br/>
Credit Abigail Elizabeth.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana was hit by a line of severe storms Wednesday evening resulting in tornado warnings for several counties.

A tornado warning was issued for Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Lawrence and Jackson counties.

Credit Cindi Pistelli.jpg

Funnel clouds were spotted in Bartholomew County, southwest of Columbus. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed if this was a tornado.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff, the eastern side of the county experienced quite a bit of damage, including power lines and trees down. No injuries have been reported.

As of 10:30 p.m., 8,000 Duke Energy customers were without power.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk