Severe storms strike central Indiana, triggering tornado warnings across multiple counties

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana was hit by a line of severe storms Wednesday evening resulting in tornado warnings for several counties.

A tornado warning was issued for Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Lawrence and Jackson counties.

Cindi Pistelli



Funnel clouds were spotted in Bartholomew County, southwest of Columbus. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed if this was a tornado.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff, the eastern side of the county experienced quite a bit of damage, including power lines and trees down. No injuries have been reported.

As of 10:30 p.m., 8,000 Duke Energy customers were without power.