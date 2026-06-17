Severe weather likely today; tornadoes and damaging winds possible | June 17, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Weather alert for today was strong to severe thunderstorms, moving across the state this afternoon and evening. Quieter weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

WRTV Graphic.

WRTV GRAPHIC.

TODAY: Quiet conditions this morning and for the first part of the day. Winds will gust anywhere between 30 maybe 40 mph at times during the afternoon. We will see cloud cover increase with high temperatures right around 81.

Thunderstorms will come in two waves today. The first wave will arrive later this afternoon with a complex that is going to fall apart as it moves across parts of Indiana. Some of those thunderstorms could produce some gusty winds and maybe a quick spin up of a tornado. We will get a brief break before more thunderstorms move through later this evening.

WRTV

WRTV

WRTV

TONIGHT: A rare level four out of five risk is in place for northern sections of Indiana. The metro area is under a level three out of five risk. Lots of confidence that a secondary line will move across the state and produce all severe weather modes. Straight line winds between 70 and 80 mph are possible along with the potential for tornadoes. A few of those tornadoes could be on the stronger side. Make sure that you have a severe weather plan in place if a tornado warning is issued for your location. Heavy rainfall will also be possible with these thunderstorms as well.

The timing for the second line of thunderstorms will be between 7pm and 3am Thursday.

WRTV

WRTV

TOMORROW: Quieter weather will move in for your Thursday. Look for a few spotty showers on your Thursday but nothing severe expected. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with wind gusting at times near 20 mph.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. The weekend looks quiet with sunshine on Saturday and high near 80. Showers and thunderstorms could be possible on Sunday with highs near 80. The first day of summer officially begins on Sunday with the summer solstice. Another chance of showers could be possible early Monday otherwise dry for the afternoon and into Tuesday with highs near 80.