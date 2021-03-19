Severe Weather Preparedness: The hidden dangers of flooding

Flood water may not always appear dangerous, but it can be a serious threat. According to the National Weather Service, more people die each year from flood related incidents than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.

wrtv

That's why you often hear the WRTV Storm Team say, if you come across a flooded road, turn around, don't drown!

Just six inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet. Most cars can be carried away in just a foot of rushing water.

wrtv

There are several types of flooding to be aware of, and you don't have to live near water to be affected by flooding. In 2008, major flooding from heavy rains in the spring and summer lead to FEMA declaring disaster declarations in most Indiana counties.

Flash flooding can be one of the most serious water threats, as it signals a rapid rise of water. Flash flooding can happen when lots of rain falls over the same area. It can also be the result of a failed levee or dam.

River flooding is fairly common in Central Indiana during the spring and summer. Most of the time the flooding is minor, only impacting low lying areas near the river itself. Major river flooding can occur though, sometimes resulting in the evacuation of people from their homes.

Even when flood waters may not seem dangerous, it's important to avoid them. You never know what chemicals or physical objects could be lurking below the surface.

