5 counties added to disaster declaration, Governor announces one-stop locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb has added five counties to the executive order declaring a disaster emergency and announced the state will offer two one-stop locations to assist those in need.

Morgan, Monroe, Benton, Owen and White were all added to the executive order requesting for federal assistance following Sullivan and Johnson counties that were announced on Saturday.

According to the Governor's office, the one-stop locations will be located in Sullivan and Whiteland at the following locations:



The new Sullivan City Hall, 110 N. Main Street, Sullivan

Clark Pleasant School District Administration Building, 50 Center St., Whiteland

The one-stop locations will officially open on Thursday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The sites will open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be closed on Sunday and will re-open on Monday at 9 a.m.

The following agencies will be on site, according to the governor's office:



Indiana Department of Homeland Security

-Recovery resources and information



-Recovery resources and information Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV)

-Reproduction of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations, and license plates.



Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI)

-Interpretation of insurance policies, information on lost or damaged policies, obtaining copies of insurance policies, and car insurance assistance.

-Interpretation of insurance policies, information on lost or damaged policies, obtaining copies of insurance policies, and car insurance assistance.



Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD)

-Apply for state unemployment benefits; Information on services available through the WorkOne offices.

-Apply for state unemployment benefits; Information on services available through the WorkOne offices.



Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA)

-Replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit cards, Health coverage application assistance.

-Replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit cards, Health coverage application assistance.



Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA)

-Emergency hotel vouchers and short-term rental assistance for persons in need of immediate housing.

-Emergency hotel vouchers and short-term rental assistance for persons in need of immediate housing.



Indiana Department of Health (IDOH)

-Replacement of vital records (birth and death certificates), WIC assistance, and referrals for health services.

-Replacement of vital records (birth and death certificates), WIC assistance, and referrals for health services.

The updated executive order may be found here.