Cleanup underway after suspected tornadoes touch down in Randolph, Delaware counties

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Authorities are in Winchester, Indiana, after more than three dozen injuries were reported and multiple buildings were damaged when a suspected tornado touched down Thursday night.

Storm spotters reported a tornado touched down in Randolph County shortly after 8 p.m. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm the details regarding the storm — which should come after daybreak on Friday.

Indiana State Police reported three people had died as a result of the storms. However, shortly before midnight, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said those deaths had not been confirmed.

Authorities requested that the Indiana Task Force 1 respond to Randolph County to help assess the damage.

In an update to the community at 3:30 a.m., the Randolph County Sheriff's Office shared that 38 people were injured. A total of 12 people were taken to hospitals in the area.

Indiana State Police is asking residents to avoid traveling through the area due to heavy storm damage.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says all power lines are down on State Road 32, and travel is restricted to emergency management employees only.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security reported several businesses sustained “serious damage,” and reports of injuries are still being received.

A nursing home in Winchester was evacuated due to power loss and several residents have been transported to nearby hospitals, along with other residents in the area, IDHS said.

Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner says he was inside his basement while the severe storm passed through but could not leave to help for some time after due to downed power lines.

During a press conference, Superintendent Carter said residents could still be trapped inside buildings and in debris. Law enforcement officials are conducting search and rescue efforts.

Indiana State Police are currently assisting local search and rescue efforts in the City of Winchester after a possible tornado touchdown at approximately 7:59pm. We are requesting the public to avoid the area. Any civilian volunteers can go to White River Vol. Fire Dept. — Sgt. Scott Keegan (@ISPPendleton) March 15, 2024

Those who want to volunteer can report to the White River Volunteer Fire Department, located at 1023 North Old Highway 27.

The Randolph Southern School Corporation and Randolph Central School Corporation announced schools will be closed Friday.

As of 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Indiana Michigan Power reported 5,543 residents were without power in the area.

Winchester High School, located at 700 N Union St., says they have electricity and are open for anyone who might need shelter.

ISP says additional shelters can be found at Winchester Community High School and Willard Elementary.

DELAWARE COUNTY

Storms also rumbled through Delaware County on Thursday night. Officials reported up to 50% of the structures in the town of Selma were damaged.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm if the storm produced a tornado or not.

Delaware County Emergency Management reported one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and other minor injuries were reported.

Liberty-Perry Community Schools will be closed Friday due to storm damage in the area.

Any displaced residents in Delaware County can go to Wapahani High School, located at 10401 E. County Road167 S.

To report any property damage in Delaware County due to the storm, click here.