Duke Energy releases estimated power restoration times for remaining customers

Duke Energy
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jul 01, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — According to Duke Energy, more than 169,000 customers are now back in service after more than 200,000 lost powerduring storms on Thursday.
Duke Energy says power outages are down statewide to approximately 76,000 customers. Storms on Friday night caused an additional 20,000 outages.

The company says a workforce of around 1,600 is currently responding to finish the job, including employees from the Carolinas, Ohia, and Kentucky.

Duke Energy estimates the majority of remaining outages in the following regions will be resolved by midnight Saturday, although most customers affected will receive their power sooner:

  • Bloomfield
  • Columbus
  • Franklin
  • Martinsville
  • Vincennes

Duke Energy estimates the majority of remaining outages in the following regions will be returned to service by midnight Sunday, although most customers affected will receive their power sooner:

  • Bedford
  • Bloomington
  • Clinton
  • Greencastle
  • Princeton
  • Sullivan
  • Terre Haute

“While restoring service is our priority, so is safety,". “If you see a downed power line--or anything touching it--consider it energized, avoid it, and contact us." said Anthony Brown, Duke Energy’s Indiana storm director.
If you are without power and need a safe place, Cooling Centers will be available at Indy Parks Family Centers today until 8 p.m.

