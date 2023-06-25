Watch Now
WeatherSevere Weather

GALLERY : Hail, clouds, rain, and more severe weather in Central Indiana

Several Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in several counties in Central Indiana on June 25.

WRTV viewers across several counties have sent in photos of hail, heavy rains and winds, and even funnel clouds.

stone crossing.PNG Funnel south of Stones Crossing in Greenwood, INPhoto by: Eric Ford 355741063_1602042486959183_1774937598441800273_n.jpg Photo by: Macy Wyant MicrosoftTeams-image (33).png Photo by: Macy Wyant MicrosoftTeams-image (35).png Photo by: Brittany Roe 356261121_24126717620260641_4077507800135892971_n.jpg Photo by: WRTV viewers 356400343_10224131606897608_7890030153591148773_n.jpg Photo by: WRTV viewers 356480486_645086964243396_7607238561225826172_n.jpg Photo by: Luciano Nely 356639231_6520065448016183_3670787394243709661_n.jpg Photo by: WRTV viewers MicrosoftTeams-image (36).png Broken window from hail in SpencerPhoto by: Gary Dubois MicrosoftTeams-image (34).png Photo by: Anton Neff 356551461_289961930160774_6543252923530717701_n.jpg West of Whiteland, INPhoto by: Sydney Jordan 353671511_972858063754521_6337871763694625169_n.jpg BloomingtonPhoto by: Logan Collins 353658656_2182913985253045_1965475331616598471_n.jpg South of KokomoPhoto by: Cathy Bolton Dedmon 353647435_664827218795672_2971848061576183162_n.jpg GreenwoodPhoto by: Lindsey Camden 353652048_118991947895566_7283459778563812933_n.jpg GreenwoodPhoto by: Lindsey Camden image000000.jpg GreenwoodPhoto by: Darrell L. Collins

GALLERY : Hail, clouds, rain, and more severe weather in Central Indiana

close-gallery
  • stone crossing.PNG
  • 355741063_1602042486959183_1774937598441800273_n.jpg
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (33).png
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (35).png
  • 356261121_24126717620260641_4077507800135892971_n.jpg
  • 356400343_10224131606897608_7890030153591148773_n.jpg
  • 356480486_645086964243396_7607238561225826172_n.jpg
  • 356639231_6520065448016183_3670787394243709661_n.jpg
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (36).png
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (34).png
  • 356551461_289961930160774_6543252923530717701_n.jpg
  • 353671511_972858063754521_6337871763694625169_n.jpg
  • 353658656_2182913985253045_1965475331616598471_n.jpg
  • 353647435_664827218795672_2971848061576183162_n.jpg
  • 353652048_118991947895566_7283459778563812933_n.jpg
  • image000000.jpg

Share

Funnel south of Stones Crossing in Greenwood, INEric Ford
Macy Wyant
Macy Wyant
Brittany Roe
WRTV viewers
WRTV viewers
Luciano Nely
WRTV viewers
Broken window from hail in SpencerGary Dubois
Anton Neff
West of Whiteland, INSydney Jordan
BloomingtonLogan Collins
South of KokomoCathy Bolton Dedmon
GreenwoodLindsey Camden
GreenwoodLindsey Camden
GreenwoodDarrell L. Collins
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next