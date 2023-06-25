GALLERY : Hail, clouds, rain, and more severe weather in Central Indiana
Several Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in several counties in Central Indiana on June 25.
WRTV viewers across several counties have sent in photos of hail, heavy rains and winds, and even funnel clouds.
Funnel south of Stones Crossing in Greenwood, INPhoto by: Eric Ford Photo by: Macy Wyant Photo by: Macy Wyant Photo by: Brittany Roe Photo by: WRTV viewers Photo by: WRTV viewers Photo by: Luciano Nely Photo by: WRTV viewers Broken window from hail in SpencerPhoto by: Gary Dubois Photo by: Anton Neff West of Whiteland, INPhoto by: Sydney Jordan BloomingtonPhoto by: Logan Collins South of KokomoPhoto by: Cathy Bolton Dedmon GreenwoodPhoto by: Lindsey Camden GreenwoodPhoto by: Lindsey Camden GreenwoodPhoto by: Darrell L. Collins