Heat health alerts: EMS responds to rise in heat-related emergencies in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer temperatures soar to 95 degrees, the city is grappling with its effects. Mike Mundy and his crew are busy repairing freezers that failed due to the extreme conditions.

"We have at least 20 to get to today," Mundy said as he worked to restore essential refrigeration.

Indianapolis EMS officials are on high alert, responding to a surge in heat-related emergencies. Since Friday, they have addressed at least 29 heat health-related 911 calls, with 13 on just Monday—a number deemed "extremely high."

WRTV

Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, especially those utilizing outdoor spaces.

"A lot of dehydration, people aren’t hydrating, and they aren't using the cooling shelters available around the city," said paramedic Michelle Womock.

WRTV

For those who must be outside, officials advise staying in the shade, wearing light and breathable clothing, and checking on vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly.

During a ride-along with EMS on Tuesday, it became clear that it's not just outdoor workers feeling the heat; citizens enjoying the summer weather must also be cautious. Paramedics are working tirelessly to safeguard the community during this heatwave.

As residents attempt to beat the heat, it's vital to look out for one another. If you're heading outdoors, remember to hydrate and prioritize your safety.