INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks has updated schedules for their warming centers to help those in need as cold temperatures persist.

Indy Parks

Three warming centers are open this Sunday:

Broad Ripple Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brookside Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Municipal Garden from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours have also been extended for Monday, Jan. 15.

View locations and operating hours at indy.gov/activity/indy-parks-severe-weather-planor call 317-327-7275.