Johnson County EMA: Tornado damage reporting, debris pickup

JOHNSON CO. — Johnson County Emergency Management has provided information on damage reporting and debris pickup for residents affected by the recent storms and tornadoes.

Damage Reporting

Residents who need to report tornado damage are asked to register on the Indiana 211 website. After registering, you can click the Damage Reporting tab at the top of the webpage and request assistance through the portal.

You may also contact Johnson County EMA directly at 317-346-4655.

Debris Pickup

Johnson County EMA says they will provide curbside pickup of woody debris (trees, shrubs, brushes) starting the next few days. Residents are instructed to place woody debris by their curb at the edge of the road, not in the roadway. Woody debris must be separated from general construction and non-woody debris in order for it to be picked up. Residents are not required to register online for curbside pickup of woody debris. Johnson County EMA says county forces will not enter private property to remove woody debris.

Dumpsters will be provided over the next few days and will be placed in areas affected by the storms by Johnson County government. Residents will be responsible for placing non-woody debris and general construction in these dumpsters. Residents are asked not to put woody debris in the dumpsters.

Electronics are not allowed to be placed in the dumpsters. Citizens should contact Johnson County Recycling District at 317.738.2546 regarding electronics.

Dumpster locations will be provided in a later press release.