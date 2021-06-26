INDIANAPOLIS —
9:55 p.m.
All clear for Howard County with the current severe weather event.— Howard County Emergency Management, Indiana (@HowardCountyEMA) June 26, 2021
9:54 p.m.
The tornado warning in Cass County has been canceled. #INwx— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 26, 2021
9:44 p.m.
A Tornado WARNING has been issued Cass until Jun 25 10:15PM #INwx pic.twitter.com/xlHG92awl7— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 26, 2021
9:40 p.m.
Robert Swisher shared this video of a tornado Friday evening near Rossville in Clinton County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/JInYGapZlW— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 26, 2021
9:26 p.m.
A Tornado WARNING has been issued Carroll, Howard until Jun 25 9:45PM #INwx pic.twitter.com/v5MmpFRRqn— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 26, 2021
9:18 p.m.
A Tornado WARNING has been issued Cass until Jun 25 9:45PM #INwx pic.twitter.com/Uwop6sHwCm— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 26, 2021
8:54 p.m.
A Tornado WARNING has been issued Carroll, Howard until Jun 25 9:30PM #INwx pic.twitter.com/PJwihqAjl4— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 26, 2021
8:31 p.m.
A Tornado WARNING has been issued Carroll until Jun 25 9:00PM #INwx pic.twitter.com/yzOpqZbv1m— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 26, 2021