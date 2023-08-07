Tornado, severe storms leave trail of damage across southern Indiana

HAYESVILLE — Severe storms and possible tornadoes left a trail of damage in southern Indiana Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service at least one tornado touched down in Dubois County during the storms, causing damage to multiple homes on the west side of Hayesville.

The National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky, reports that the EF-1 in Dubois County would be the first August tornado in southern Indiana since Aug 14, 2002 when an EF-1 struck Jefferson County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reported extensive damage as well, including power outages throughout the county and for the whole town of Paoli. As of 1 p.m. Monday, at least 9,800 Hoosiers in southern Indiana remained without power.

The National Weather Service was expected to be assessing damage in Dubois and Orange County on Monday and will release their preliminary reports as soon as those are complete.

