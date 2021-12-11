Storms, strong winds leave trail of damage across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The same storms that caused devastating tornadoes in parts of the U.S. also left a train of damage in Indiana late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Indiana was lucky to avoid most of the devastating damage and tornado outbreaks that hit other areas, but the strong winds from those storms and the ones from Saturday morning have led to thousands of power outages, damaged power lines, and trees down on houses and cars.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

In Carmel, firefighters responded to a tree into a home Saturday morning that landed just feet above a crib where a young girl was sleeping.

A similar situation happened in Indianapolis overnight where firefighters say the overnight storms caused a large tree to fall onto a home on N. Bazil Ave. sending debris into a 3-year-old's crib. Her father was able to rescue her and she was taken to Riley Hospital for Children to be checked as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

In Franklin, our crews came across trees down in several areas, including on top of vehicles.

We'll continue to collect storm damage across central Indiana and update this story as we receive more info and photos.

