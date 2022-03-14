Study: Nearly 33% of Indiana's tornadoes from 1950-2005 happened at night

INDIANAPOLIS — Tornadoes can be destructive any time of day, but there's an added danger when tornadoes occur at night.

Not only are tornadoes more difficult to spot in the dark, but many of us are usually sleeping and likely unaware of an approaching threat.

A Northern Illinois University study found between 1950 and 2005, nearly 33% of tornadoes that impacted Indiana happened at night.

The study also found that nighttime tornadoes in the U.S. are nearly twice as likely to result in fatalities than tornadoes that happen during the day.

That's why it's so important to have a device like a weather radio or the free Storm Shield app. Both will alert you day or night when a severe weather watch or warning is issued for your location.

No matter what time of day you're driving, one of the scariest places to be during a tornado is in your car.

A common misconception in this situation is to get under an overpass. You don't want to do that.

If possible, the best thing to do is drive out of the path of the tornado at right angles and seek shelter in a sturdy building. If the tornado is too close, park your car, keep your seat belt on, cover your head and get below the windows.

One other option is to get into a nearby ditch and lie down, covering your head.

Of course, the safest thing you can do is postpone your travel until the severe weather threat has passed.