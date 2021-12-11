Thousands without power across Indiana after Friday storms, strong winds

Thousands of Hoosiers woke up without power on Saturday morning after strong storms swept through the state.

High winds caused most of the damage and outages in Indiana from storms that left a devastating path of destruction across multiple states, including Kentucky.

As of 10:30 a.m. AES reports over 12,000 customers without power in the Indianapolis area. Many of those outages have been reported this morning.

Duke Energy is reporting over 17,000 customers without power across the state and NIPSO reports nearly 14,000 customers without power. Indiana Michigan Power is also reporting over 4,000 customers without power.

Power outages continue to be a threat throughout the day Saturday due to high winds across the state.