Tornado, severe storms leave trail of damage across southern Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Severe storms and a tornado left a trail of damage in southern Indiana on Thursday.

According to Indiana State Police, at least one tornado touched down in Jefferson County during the storms, causing damage to multiple homes, with trees and power lines down.

Indiana State Police

A tornado warning was issued for Jefferson County by the National Weather Service at 1:30 p.m. The warning lasted 30 minutes.

Details regarding any injuries have not yet been released.

As of 4 p.m., there were still over 3,000 residents in the Jefferson County area without power, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

Indiana State Police

Authorities are asking Hoosiers to avoid the area between Hanover and Madison, and also the Brooksburg area to allow first responders to assess the area.

