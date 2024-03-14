Watch Now
WeatherSevere Weather

Actions

Tornado, severe storms leave trail of damage across southern Indiana

tornado damage.jpg
Indiana State Police
tornado damage.jpg
tornado damage2.jpg
tornado damage3.jpg
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 16:35:34-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Severe storms and a tornado left a trail of damage in southern Indiana on Thursday.

According to Indiana State Police, at least one tornado touched down in Jefferson County during the storms, causing damage to multiple homes, with trees and power lines down.

tornado damage3.jpg

A tornado warning was issued for Jefferson County by the National Weather Service at 1:30 p.m. The warning lasted 30 minutes.

Details regarding any injuries have not yet been released.

As of 4 p.m., there were still over 3,000 residents in the Jefferson County area without power, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

tornado damage2.jpg

Authorities are asking Hoosiers to avoid the area between Hanover and Madison, and also the Brooksburg area to allow first responders to assess the area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018